Global Indemnity (GBLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

GBLI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

