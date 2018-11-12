Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TSE GWR opened at C$14.36 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 734.61.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/global-water-resources-inc-gwr-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-november-30th.html.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.