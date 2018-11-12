Godaddy (GDDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

11/7/2018 – Godaddy was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our BUY/$87 PT as we expect a strong 3Q, in line with Street expectations when the company reports on Tuesday, 11/6 (AMC). Key business metrics (sub growth, retention, ARPU, subscriber acquisition costs) are likely to show that GoDaddy’s fundamentals remained healthy in 3Q. We expect to get an update on Main Street Hub integration, competitive landscape, and M&A opportunities along with incremental progress towards LT goals for growth/ profitability laid out at the Analyst Day.””

10/29/2018 – Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/24/2018 – Godaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/11/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2018 – Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy's new product introductions and improving customer base will continue to drive results. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the indusrty it belongs to over a year. However, lower-than-expected web hosting sales in the quarter impacted its results. Further, significant competition remains a headwind. Also, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

9/13/2018 – Godaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. 164,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $27,227.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund (Gdg) L.P. Kkr sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $264,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,678,061 shares of company stock valued at $581,222,469. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

