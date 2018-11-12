Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,190. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

