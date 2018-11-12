Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277,498 shares during the quarter. Goldcorp accounts for approximately 5.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 1.71% of Goldcorp worth $151,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GG stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.09. Goldcorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

