Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

GS opened at $222.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.40 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

