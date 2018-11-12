Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€194.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cfra set a €209.00 ($243.02) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €184.22 ($214.21).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €185.70 ($215.93) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 12 month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

