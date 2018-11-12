Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.88 ($11.49).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €7.48 ($8.70) on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

