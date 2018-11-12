GoPro (GPRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO):

11/4/2018 – GoPro was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2018 – GoPro was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2018 – GoPro was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – GoPro was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – GoPro was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – GoPro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/26/2018 – GoPro was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – GoPro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

9/20/2018 – GoPro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $810.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.31. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 168.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 785,861 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

