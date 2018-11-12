Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.11 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/gradient-investments-llc-raises-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.