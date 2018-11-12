GrafTech International (EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.72

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 59131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Vertical Group cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 160.94%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.50 million. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,608,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,574,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 73.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,957 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

