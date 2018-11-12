Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.25 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$45.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.69.

