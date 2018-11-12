Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 182.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 1,258,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

