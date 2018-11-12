Green Dot (GDOT) Given a $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 182,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,827. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $2,507,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $939,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,773 shares of company stock worth $33,397,231. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,231,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,692,000 after buying an additional 601,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1,683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 499,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 704,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

