Green Plains (GPRE) Trading Down 6.4%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 558,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 702,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

