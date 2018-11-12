Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 2.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 83.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 58.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.