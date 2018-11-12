GreenSky (GSKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 39,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,733. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.