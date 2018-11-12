GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GHG stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

GHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

