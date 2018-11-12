Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM) Short Interest Update

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,144 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 1,039,466 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gridsum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gridsum during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gridsum during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gridsum by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gridsum by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSUM opened at $4.78 on Monday. Gridsum has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.99.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

