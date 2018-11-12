Groupon Inc (GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Groupon by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Groupon by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,242 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

