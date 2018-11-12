Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/grove-bank-trust-cuts-holdings-in-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.