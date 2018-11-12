Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Guaranty Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guaranty Bancorp.

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

GBNK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,097. Guaranty Bancorp has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $783.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.