Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $963,150.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,523 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,367 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 852,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $87.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 969.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

