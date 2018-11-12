Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,200 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $88,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $5,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,678,061 shares of company stock worth $581,222,469. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Godaddy stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

