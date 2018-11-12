GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 428,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,531. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

