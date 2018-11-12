GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial makes up about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.13% of Stag Industrial worth $61,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

