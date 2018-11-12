GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,501 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources comprises 1.3% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Matador Resources worth $79,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Matador Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 70,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/gwk-investment-management-llc-reduces-position-in-matador-resources-co-mtdr.html.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.