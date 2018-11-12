GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 958,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/gwk-investment-management-llc-reduces-position-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.