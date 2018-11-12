Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 220,003 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $47,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 278,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 102,088 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.98 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

