Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s (HASI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HASI. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,826.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.