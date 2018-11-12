Harte Hanks (HHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 49698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HHS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks Company Profile (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

