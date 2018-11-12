Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,742,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,656,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.90% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,236,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

