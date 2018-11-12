Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd.

Harvest Capital Credit has a payout ratio of 118.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. 6,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,871. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $136,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

