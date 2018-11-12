Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.77 ($3.39).

HSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 267 ($3.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of LON HSTG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.90 ($2.55). 673,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

