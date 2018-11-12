Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, equinet set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.12 ($30.37).

FRA FNTN opened at €17.71 ($20.59) on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

