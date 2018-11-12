Hawaiian (HA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 47.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,496,000 after acquiring an additional 660,512 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 281,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.