HC Wainwright Analysts Give Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) a $2.00 Price Target

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) received a $2.00 price objective from analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 450.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 166,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 915,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

