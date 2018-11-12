HC Wainwright Analysts Give Just Energy Group (JE) a $7.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. CIBC cut Just Energy Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of JE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.11. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,787 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

