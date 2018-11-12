HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sesen Bio (SESN) a $3.00 Price Target

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) has been given a $3.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s current price.

SESN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $5,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

