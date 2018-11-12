HC Wainwright Reiterates $17.00 Price Target for ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Our price target of $3/share is based on a discounted cash flow analysis (2018-2026) using a 12% discount rate and 2% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of a development-stage drug company. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in clinical studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (3) smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition and pricing. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 8.88. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 154.01% and a negative net margin of 243.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180,170 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.