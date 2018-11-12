HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post $12.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.04 billion and the highest is $12.35 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $46.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $50.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE HCA opened at $143.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $144.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,086 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

