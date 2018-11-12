HCP (HCP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

HCP (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HCP in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:HCP remained flat at $$28.82 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,600. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HCP has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in HCP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in HCP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HCP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

