Head to Head Analysis: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) versus Avanos Medical (AVNS)

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avanos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 40.05 -$6.02 million ($2.26) -2.49 Avanos Medical $611.60 million 3.93 $79.30 million $2.35 21.57

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81% Avanos Medical 14.26% 6.59% 4.08%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

