Head-To-Head Review: Heico (HEI.A) and United Technologies (UTX)

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heico and United Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 0 0 0 N/A United Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

United Technologies has a consensus target price of $151.89, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given United Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Heico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heico and United Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $1.52 billion 6.12 $185.99 million N/A N/A United Technologies $59.84 billion 1.75 $4.55 billion $6.65 19.66

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 14.26% N/A N/A United Technologies 7.76% 17.70% 5.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Heico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heico has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Technologies beats Heico on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their collective subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. The ETG segment designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, testing, communications, telecom and computer systems.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. The company's UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. This segment also offers building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, monitoring, and inspection services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. The company's UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting and seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; and aftermarket services. United Technologies Corporation offers its services through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, and sales representatives, as well as directly to customers. United Technologies Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

