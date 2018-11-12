Head-To-Head Review: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB) versus Its Competitors

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS: MNSB) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $29.23 million $3.88 million 21.34 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors $14.31 billion $2.40 billion 11.83

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 15.39% N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors 18.52% 11.70% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors 619 1730 1573 73 2.28

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.28%. Given Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) peers beat Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

