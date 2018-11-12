Head-To-Head Survey: Green Polkadot Box (GPDB) versus GNC (GNC)

Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) and GNC (NYSE:GNC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Polkadot Box and GNC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Polkadot Box 0 0 0 0 N/A GNC 1 2 1 0 2.00

GNC has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given GNC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GNC is more favorable than Green Polkadot Box.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and GNC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GNC $2.45 billion 0.14 -$148.85 million $1.35 3.13

Green Polkadot Box has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GNC.

Risk & Volatility

Green Polkadot Box has a beta of -2.75, meaning that its share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GNC has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of GNC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GNC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Polkadot Box and GNC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A GNC -7.06% -57.85% 4.73%

Summary

GNC beats Green Polkadot Box on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Polkadot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. The company also provides third-party contract manufacturing services. It sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands. The company operates a network of approximately 9,000 locations under the GNC brand worldwide. It sells its products through company-owned retail stores and its Website GNC.com, as well as third-party Websites; and domestic and international franchise activities. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

