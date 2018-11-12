Head-To-Head Survey: Steel Partners (SPLP) versus Nanophase Technologies (NANX)

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Partners and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners $1.37 billion 0.28 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $12.47 million 2.17 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Steel Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Steel Partners and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Steel Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Steel Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Steel Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Steel Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nanophase Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Partners and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners -1.06% -2.95% -0.72% Nanophase Technologies -8.69% -44.18% -19.54%

Summary

Steel Partners beats Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications. It also designs, manufactures, and markets power electronics and protection, motion control, power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes used in various medical, commercial and military aerospace, computer, datacom, industrial, architectural and entertainment lighting, and telecom applications. In addition, the company provides meat-room blade products, repair services, and resale products for the meat and deli departments of supermarkets, restaurants, and meat and fish processing plants, as well as for electrical saws and cutting equipment distributors; cutting blades for bakeries; and wood cutting blade products for the pallet manufacturing, pallet recycler, and portable saw mill industries. Further, it manufactures and distributes foil, film, laminate, and holographic products; originates and funds consumer and small business loans; issues credit cards; takes deposits; participates in syndicated commercial and industrial, and asset based credit facilities and securitizations; and offers drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry. Steel Partners Holdings GP Inc. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

