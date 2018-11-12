Health Care SPDR (XLV) Stake Boosted by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLV. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Health Care SPDR by 22.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 123,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the second quarter worth about $1,426,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Health Care SPDR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 202,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Health Care SPDR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 72,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Care SPDR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

XLV stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. Health Care SPDR has a 1 year low of $78.74 and a 1 year high of $96.06.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

