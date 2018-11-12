Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 406.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $67,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.62%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

