Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $38.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/heritage-investors-management-corp-reduces-position-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.